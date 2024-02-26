Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,404 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Chemours worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

