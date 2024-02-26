Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,765 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Owens & Minor worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.