Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

AMT stock opened at $189.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

