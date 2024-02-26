Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 452.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,448 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $178.46 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

