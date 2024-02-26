Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $6.67 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $163.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

