Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

