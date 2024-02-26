Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,765 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.61% of Owens & Minor worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $23.88 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

