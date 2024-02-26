Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $10.31 Million Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after acquiring an additional 980,687 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 784,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,088,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.35 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

