Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after buying an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $27,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

