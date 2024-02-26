Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Post as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

