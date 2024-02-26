Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

SUM stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

