Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 165.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,741 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,219,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter.
Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $71.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.
Papa John’s International Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
