Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kadant worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $321.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.81 and a 200 day moving average of $252.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kadant

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.