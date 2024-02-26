Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.39% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.86 and a 1-year high of $188.28.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

