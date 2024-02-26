Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 34,837 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,837 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rambus worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Rambus by 15.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of RMBS opened at $56.04 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

