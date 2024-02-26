Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,549 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.42% of LGI Homes worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.0 %

LGIH opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

