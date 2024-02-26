Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,318 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of ESAB worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

