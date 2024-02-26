Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 484,408 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484,408 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DOC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

DOC opened at $11.22 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 541.21%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

