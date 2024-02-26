Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 88,386 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,386 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 527,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 369,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.