Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,931 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.47% of NMI worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

