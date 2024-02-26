Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $10.31 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 405,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.