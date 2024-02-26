Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,837 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Rambus worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 40.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rambus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $9,204,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 205.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 51.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

