Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

