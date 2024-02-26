EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.87 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

