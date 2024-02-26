EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

