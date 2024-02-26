Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $882.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $822.44 and a 200-day moving average of $782.97. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $886.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

