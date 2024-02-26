Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $31.70 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

