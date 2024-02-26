ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Plans $0.26 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2632 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,359 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

