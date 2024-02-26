Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.98 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Etsy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

