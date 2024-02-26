European Commercial REIT (ERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
