European Commercial REIT Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

