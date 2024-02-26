Evercore ISI Cuts Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Price Target to $9.00

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $946.96 million, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 250.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

