Evercore ISI Cuts Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Price Target to $9.00

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,423,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 981,153 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,966.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 196,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

