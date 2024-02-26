Evergy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evergy in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.