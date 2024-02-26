Excelerate Energy (EE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

