FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $463.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,226,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 124.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

