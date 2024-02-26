Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of AGM stock opened at $180.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $122.10 and a 52 week high of $198.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
