Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 133.62% from the company’s current price.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

FMCC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

