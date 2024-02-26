Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 133.62% from the company’s current price.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance
FMCC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
