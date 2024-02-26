Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 310,163 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Immunovant worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Immunovant by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $37.00 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

