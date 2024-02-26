Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,051 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Jackson Financial worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after buying an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jackson Financial

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.