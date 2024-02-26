Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of DXC Technology worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.32 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.