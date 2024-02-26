Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1,560.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Churchill Downs by 140.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $122.88 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.