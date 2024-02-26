Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.71% of Omnicell worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Omnicell by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 291,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omnicell stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.83.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
