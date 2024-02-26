Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE NUE opened at $189.99 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

