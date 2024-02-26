Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 17,001 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of RLI worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $146.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

