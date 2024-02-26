Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 18,938 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.47% of Azenta worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,250,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 13.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

