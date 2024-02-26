Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 26,487 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

