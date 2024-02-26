Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 439,321 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 395.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 453.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Up 1.4 %

EXLS opened at $30.54 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

