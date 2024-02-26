Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 57,791 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $197.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

