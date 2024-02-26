Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 83,161 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.79 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

